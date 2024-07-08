Duke Basketball Boasts 'Absolute Freight Train' on Roster
There are no scrimmage box scores or any other available numbers by which to assess the performance of Sion James at last week's prestigious CP3 Elite Guard Camp in Las Vegas, where the 21-year-old Duke basketball transfer addition was alongside veteran Blue Devil guard Tyrese Proctor.
But there's no doubt that those who were on hand came away impressed by James, who arrived in Durham this summer following his four years of consistent development at Tulane and figures to be in the mix for considerable playing time in his lone season with the Blue Devils.
On Sunday, DraftExpress director of scouting Jon Chepkevich provided a 30-second Sion James highlight reel from the camp. And he broke down what stood out from the 6-foot-6, 220-pound chiseled backcourt talent, noting the "absolute freight train" slasher in store for Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad as a head coach:
"Duke’s Sion James brought outlier strength and physicality to the CP3 Elite Camp. The Swiss Army knife transfer via Tulane uses his powerful frame to his advantage as a finisher through contact. Absolute freight train when he gets downhill with a head of steam."
Sion James, a mere three-star prep from Georgia in the 2020 recruiting cycle but a 1,000-point scorer at Tulane and all-out defender to the tune of 1.6 steals per outing for his college career, is one of four Blue Devil transfer additions. The other three are graduate forward Mason Gillis from Purdue, junior forward Maliq Brown from Syracuse, and senior guard/forward Cameron Sheffield from Rice.
They join the Blue Devils' six-deep, top-ranked recruiting haul and two returning guards with starting experience in junior Tyrese Proctor and sophomore Caleb Foster.
The 2024-25 Duke basketball campaign begins against Maine in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.