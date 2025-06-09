Duke Basketball Headlines Next Season's New Invitational Event
Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has shown he isn't afraid to schedule high-quality competition in the non-conference portion of the schedule. Evidently, he also prefers that his Blue Devils play those games on a big stage.
Just last season, the Blue Devils dismantled Illinois under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. And they are already locked in for several notable non-conference outings next season.
The first of those marquee matchups, set to come against Texas on November 4, has now seen the stakes raised with the announcement that the matchup will serve as the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational.
ESPN's Dickie V, who has recently battled cancer, is undoubtedly the most well-recognized voice of college basketball across the past four decades. Vitale returned to the sidelines this past season, helping to call the Blue Devils' trip to Clemson back in February, marking his first appearance as a commentator in over two years.
Now, the Dick Vitale Invitational is set to become an annual staple of the college basketball season, honoring Dickie V as one of the sport's most passionate and iconic voices.
And Duke's involvement in the first rendition of the showcase seems like a no-brainer given the ties between Vitale and the Blue Devils over the years.
November's matchup will be one of the first prime-time battles of the season. Duke and Texas will square off in Charlotte's Spectrum Center.
Duke basketball's non-conference schedule also includes true road contests against Army and Michigan State, as well as neutral-site games versus Arkansas, Kansas, and Michigan.
