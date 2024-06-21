Duke Basketball Freshman Suffers Injury, Undergoes Surgery
New Duke basketball sharpshooter Darren Harris has sustained a fracture in his non-shooting hand, the program announced via a post on social media on Friday afternoon. According to the report, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing out of Paul VI Catholic (Va.) "had surgery on Tuesday at Duke Medical Center and is on track for a full recovery."
ALSO READ: Duke Releases Official 2024-25 Blue Devil Roster
The Blue Devils did not report a timeline for his recovery, though, nor did they specify how the injury occurred.
Harris, who finished No. 38 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is arguably the premier rookie sharpshooter in college hoops, arrived in Durham this week alongside the other five members of the nation's No. 1 recruiting class: five-star forward Cooper Flagg, five-star center Khaman Maluach, five-star big man Patrick Ngongba II, five-star wing Isaiah Evans, and five-star forward Kon Knueppel.
With the entire team now on campus, including the four quality additions via the transfer portal and the two returning guards with starting experience in junior Tyrese Proctor and sophomore Caleb Foster, the Blue Devils have begun offseason workouts and intrasquad scrimmages. The Duke basketball social media team has posted some individual highlights and teased scrimmage highlights to come.
Duke basketball is slated to tip off its 2024-25 campaign under third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer when Flagg, Proctor, Foster, and the gang welcome Maine to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.
ALSO READ: First Look at Duke Newcomer Cooper Flagg in Practice