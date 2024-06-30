Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Extends Offer to Priority UNC Target
There are a handful of common targets between the archrival UNC and Duke basketball offer sheets in the 2025 recruiting cycle. All remain undecided and still have both the Tar Heels and Blue Devils in contention.
Add one more to the list in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia.
The Blue Devils have exhibited interest in Khamenia recently, showing up to watch the 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star's versatile displays in June showcase events. He revealed the offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer via the following post at 11 p.m. ET Saturday:
UNC has been in hot pursuit since extending an offer in the suddenly high-profile recruitment back on May 20.
Nikolas Khamenia, on the verge of composite five-star status in light of his impressive grassroot performances the past few months, ranks No. 30 overall and No. 9 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. And he boasts roughly two dozen offers, now including the bulk of the bluebloods in Duke, UNC, and Kansas, along with the likes of Arizona, Purdue, and Gonzaga.
He becomes the 12th among current rising high school seniors to report an offer from Jon Scheyer and his crew. Duke appears to remain in the mix for all but one or two of those targets.