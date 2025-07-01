Magic's 2026 NBA Finals Odds Following Tyus Jones Value Signing in Free Agency
The Orlando Magic added another solid piece to their roster this offseason, reportedly agreeing with guard Tyus Jones on a one-year, $7 million deal on Monday night.
Jones spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, and he should play a major role on an Orlando team that is in desperate need of a point guard and playmaking ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Orlando's odds to win the NBA Finals made a major jump after the team traded for wing Desmond Bane, and they are now settling at +2000 at DraftKings. Orlando is being viewed as a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, especially with the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics all suffering major injuires to important players.
In the 2024-25 season, Jones averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran point guard is usually amongst the leaders in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Orlando has a solid core of Paolo Banchero, Bane, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., and adding Jones gives the team a true option to run the offense is Banchero, Wagner or Suggs is off the floor.
Orlando is tied with Boston for the third-best odds in the NBA to win the Finals next season.
