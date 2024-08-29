Three Duke Basketball Products Pose With Luka Doncic in Shanghai
Three-quarters of the cast for Jordan Brand's inaugural "China Family Tour" are former Duke basketball talents: eighth-year Boston Celtics forward and 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum, third-year Orlando Magic forward and 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, and sixth-year New Orleans Pelicans forward and former No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.
The other NBA star on hand for the tour is Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, teammate to two NBA Blue Devils in veteran guard Kyrie Irving and second-year center Dereck Lively II.
On Wednesday evening, the following clip surfaced on social media, showing Tatum, Banchero, Williamson, and Doncic posing for the cameras and taking in their view of the Shanghai skyline at night:
Of the four players, only Banchero lacks his own signature Jordan Brand sneaker. However, it's likely only a matter of time until the 21-year-old joins that club.
As noted in the press release, the tour is "a cultural experience aimed at connecting Jordan Brand's athletes with the youth of China...emphasizing our dedication to growing the game and culture that Michael Jordan made global."
Duke basketball representation among the Jordan Brand's tour centerpieces is just more evidence that "The Brotherhood" of the Blue Devils has become a global phenomenon.
Their tour, including stops at "pivotal locations" in Shanghai and Beijing, wraps up on Monday.