Sons of Duke Basketball Champ Heading to Durham Again
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer, account for almost 20 percent of active Blue Devil targets on the 2025 recruiting trail. They are the only two who have held offers from Jon Scheyer for over two years.
ALSO READ: New Name to Remember on Duke Recruiting Radar
In November, the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star prospects were together for an official visit with Scheyer's Blue Devils, coinciding with Duke's home loss to Arizona. Now, Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard sitting at No. 18 among his peers, are on tap to be in Durham again this weekend for an unofficial visit, Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed on Wednesday.
Their Duke visit begins on Saturday. They will then travel back to their home state to check out Florida on Sept. 7 and Miami on Sept. 11.
Presumably, the primary contenders are Duke, Florida, and Miami. All three also hosted the Boozer twins on official visits during their junior year.
"We've been building it for a long time, I think since freshman year," Cameron Boozer recently explained to ZAGSBLOG about his bond with Scheyer. "So, we have a good relationship."
Cayden Boozer echoed that sentiment.
"I feel like I have a good relationship with him," Cayden Boozer said about Scheyer. "We talk just about basketball, or whatever. We just talk a lot, and I have a good relationship with him."
There's no guarantee Cayden and Cameron Boozer will end up at the school. Neither has announced a decision date.