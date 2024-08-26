Duke Basketball Pro Tied With Two Legends in NBA 2K25 Ratings
Boston Celtics superstar and 2016-17 Duke basketball forward Jayson Tatum boasts a career-high 95 rating in the eyes of NBA 2K25, the video game revealed on Monday.
The 26-year-old Tatum, fresh off winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and capturing the Celtics' first NBA title in 16 years, sits below only five players on the list: Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic (97), Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (97), Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (96), and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
Tatum's rating puts him in a three-way tie alongside legendary Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. They're above Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (94) and Lakers big man Anthony Davis (94) to round out the top 10.
Last season, Jayson Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and a career-high 4.9 assists per game, becoming a fifth-time All-Star and notching his third straight All-NBA First Team selection. His 47.1 field goal percentage was his highest mark since his rookie campaign after getting drafted No. 3 overall by the Celtics following his one-and-done season in Durham.
Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who boasts a 92 NBA 2K25 rating this go-round, is the next-highest Duke basketball name on the list at No. 14.
Three more NBA Blue Devils appear in the top 50: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (89) at No. 21, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (88) at No. 27, and Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (85) at No. 47.