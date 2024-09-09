Duke Basketball Recruiters Ready to Host Latest UNC Visitor
Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia has completed two of three scheduled official visits for his senior year. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star, nearing five-star status at No. 29 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is fresh off the first of back-to-back Tobacco Road tours, as he checked out Duke basketball's archrival, UNC, over the weekend.
ALSO READ: Where Blue Devils Stand in Koa Peat Sweepstakes
Khamenia's official visit with Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils is set for this weekend. Arizona hosted him the last few days of August.
Interestingly, Friday night, the same day Khamenia is slated to arrive in Durham, his squad will face Columbus High School (Fla.), featuring twin 2025 Duke basketball targets in five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer, in the first round of the talent-rich AVANCE at L'ATTITUDE Basketball Classic at Montgomery High School in San Diego.
ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Set to Visit Sons of Blue Devil Legend
Scheyer extended an offer to Khamenia in late June, over a month after UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff officially entered the fray for the smooth stretch-four prospect.
In mid-August, Nikolas Khamenia named five finalists, pitting the Blue Devils against the Tar Heels and a trio of West Coast programs in UCLA, Gonzaga, and Arizona.
He plans to end his recruitment at some point in October.
For now, it's difficult to pinpoint an outright favorite for Khamenia's services. That may change, though, once his official visit slate is complete by this time next week.