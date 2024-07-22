Duke Basketball Sensation Erupts in Summer League Finale
Entering the Utah Jazz's NBA 2K25 Summer League finale in Las Vegas on Sunday night, former two-year Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski was averaging 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks but was limited to 23.2 minutes per game — partly due to his 4.8 fouls per outing.
Across those first four contests, Filipowski shot 50.0 percent from the field, 50.0 percent beyond the arc, and 53.8 percent at the charity stripe.
He saved his most productive performance for last, although his shooting clips differed from some previous efforts. Filipowski, who fell to No. 32 overall at the NBA Draft despite being among the roughly two dozen prospects with invites to the green room after leading the Blue Devils in scoring for a second straight year under Jon Scheyer, made a double-double statement in a 97-87 win over the Detroit Pistons in the Thomas & Mack Center.
In 34 minutes as a Jazz frontcourt starter alongside his former college rival in UNC basketball treasure Armando Bacot, who finished with 11 points and three boards, Filipowski recorded a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8-for-22 from the field, 3-for-11 from three, and a perfect 7-for-7 at the line.
The 20-year-old, Duke basketball's first consensus All-American in the Jon Scheyer era, added four assists, two steals, and only one turnover against the Pistons. That's not to mention only two fouls.