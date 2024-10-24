Recent Duke Basketball Sharpshooter Drains First NBA Buckets
In the Philadelphia 76ers' penultimate preseason outing on Oct. 16, their rookie No. 16 overall draft pick, Duke basketball one-and-done Jared McCain, crashed hard on his back after attempting to rebound his missed layup in traffic. And there were concerning minutes as the 20-year-old guard from California struggled to catch his breath while laying on the court.
The 20-year-old guard from California was taken to the hospital, where he passed concussion protocols but learned he sustained a pulmonary contusion (a bruise of the lung).
Nevertheless, just one week later to the date, McCain was ready to go on Wednesday night, coinciding with the 76ers' season opener at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. So, his injury equated to only one absence, the team's preseason finale on Friday night.
Although McCain logged only four minutes off the bench late in the Sixers' 124-109 loss to the Bucks, that was sufficient to tally his first regular season points in the league:
Jared McCain finished the contest with four points and two rebounds, shooting 2-for-3 from the field, with his lone miss coming beyond the arc.
As for Milwaukee's lone Duke basketball talent, 2017-18 Blue Devil guard Gary Trent Jr. drew a starting nod alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co., totaling 11 points and two boards in his 35 minutes of action.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more NBA Blue Devil updates and other Duke basketball news.