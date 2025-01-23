Unfortunate Injury Update for Former Duke Basketball Big Man
When healthy, Duke basketball product Dereck Lively II has exhibited nothing but top-shelf promise across two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks since hearing his name No. 12 overall at the 2023 NBA Draft. Unfortunately for the 20-year-old center, though, injuries have limited his regular season appearances to 55 as a rookie and what will remain a 32 count for quite some time this go-round.
ALSO READ: Jayson Tatum Has Some Advice for Duke Phenom Cooper Flagg
As ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday afternoon, Lively "is expected to miss two to three months" after sitting out the Mavericks' past three outings due to "a stress fracture in his right ankle."
Alongside another Duke basketball one-and-done in superstar guard Kyrie Irving, Lively developed into a formidable force for a 2023-24 Mavericks squad that reached the NBA Finals.
This season, the 7-foot-1, 230-pounder has served as a full-time starter. He is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 70.1 percent from the field.
Meanwhile, Irving is dealing with a bulging disc in his back, limiting his action of late. That's not to mention the Mavericks (23-20), now No. 7 in the Western Conference standings after losing 10 of their past 14 contests, have been without their other centerpiece talent, Luka Doncic (calf), for almost a month now.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils May Be in Three-Team Race for Top Undecided Prep
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.