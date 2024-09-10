Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Team Holds Its First Cameron Indoor Stadium Workout

Perhaps Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer made his third batch of Blue Devils earn the privilege of practicing on Coach K Court.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Throughout the first two summers of Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball reign, the program's social media team frequently fed the fanbase with a considerable amount of highlights from intrasquad scrimmages, including several on Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This go-round, such posted clips have been relatively sparse.

Only one set was from a full-fledged intrasquad scrimmage. That was months ago. And it took place on the practice courts in the adjacent Krzyzewski Center:

There's been no reports of scrimmages in Cameron just yet.

That said, the following posted photos on Monday — featuring five-star rookies Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Isaiah Evans, plus graduate transfer addition Sion James and one of only two returning rotation players on the roster in sophomore guard Caleb Foster — serve as proof that the Blue Devils have finally begun working out on their home floor:

One obvious explanation for the delay in the group's Coach K Court time is the installation of a new center-hung videoboard, which wasn't complete until a few weeks ago.

But it's also conceivable that Scheyer and his staff intentionally held off on Cameron workouts in order to help the 2024-25 squad, comprised almost entirely of newcomers, fully appreciate the opportunity to play in the revered college hoops mecca while sporting Duke basketball jerseys — even if only of the practice-threads variety, for now.

The 2024-25 Duke basketball campaign tips off against Maine in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.

