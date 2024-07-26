Duke Basketball Teases Some Special Brotherhood Treats
Once a week of late, Duke basketball sophomore Caleb Foster has hosted a new episode of The Brotherhood Podcast. He's introduced fans to many of the program's heralded newcomers, including the transfer from Syracuse in junior forward Maliq Brown this week.
And Foster has welcomed several beloved past Blue Devils who have returned to campus this summer.
The 20-year-old Foster, joining junior guard Tyrese Proctor as the only two returning rotation pieces for Jon Scheyer's third season at the helm of the Blue Devils, has taken full ownership of the Brotherhood hosting role after Ryan Young sat in that chair as a graduate big man in Durham last season.
One 2024-25 Blue Devil who hasn't been featured with Foster on The Brotherhood Podcast yet, though, is the likely centerpiece in five-star forward and projected one-and-done top overall draft pick Cooper Flagg. He recently dominated headlines by holding his own — and then some — in scrimmage battles against Team USA.
But as the Duke basketball social media team pointed out in the following post on Thursday, Blue Devil enthusiasts will get to view the 17-year-old phenom's sitdown with Foster come Tuesday:
Plus, it seems either that episode or the one to follow will include 2023-24 Blue Devil sharpshooter and No. 16 overall draft pick in Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain. The Duke basketball account teased McCain's return to the show via the following picture showing his Sixers-themed painted fingernails and The Brotherhood Podcast microphone:
Earlier this week, Jared McCain revealed his return to campus by posting a picture from inside the program's practice facility.