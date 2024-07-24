Former Duke Basketball Guard Cassius Stanley Returns to Durham
Following an entertaining 2019-20 Duke basketball freshman campaign, which ended without a postseason due to the pandemic, rim-rattling guard and ACC All-Freshman Team performer Cassius Stanley heard his name No. 54 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft. But he played only 33 games across two seasons in the league, first with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way deal and then with the Detroit Pistons on 10-day contracts.
ALSO READ: Potential Duke Target Ace Flagg Announces Transfer
Now, at least for part of the summer and perhaps a few more summers to follow, the 24-year-old Stanley is back in Durham furthering his education.
The Duke basketball social media team gave a shoutout to the Los Angeles native this week, reporting that Stanley is "back on campus making progress towards that Duke degree":
In the accompanying picture, he's sitting inside the program's practice facility and chatting with Duke basketball associate head coach Chris Carrawell, who was a second-year assistant under Mike Krzyzewski when Stanley shined for the formidable 2019-20 Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 ACC) alongside Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr.
After spending 2022-23 in the G League, Cassius Stanley headed overseas to suit up for Hapoel Afula in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, averaging 12.5 points in 25.8 minutes per game last season.