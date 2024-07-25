Duke Basketball Legend Watches Son at NCAA Academy
Carlos Boozer isn't the only 2001 Duke basketball national champion with offspring now on the prep scene. Granted, Shane Battier's son, Zeke Battier, isn't quite as heralded as five-star 2025 Blue Devil targets Cayden and Cameron Boozer.
But Zeke Battier is only a 16-year-old rising sophomore at Providence Day School (N.C.) in Charlotte. And like the Boozer twins, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward has eyes on playing somewhere at the next level.
At this week's NCAA College Basketball Academy in Rock Hill, S.C., the event's social media team checked in with Zeke Battier and his father, a legendary four-year Blue Devil forward under Mike Krzyzewski whose No. 31 is one of only 13 retired Duke basketball jersey numbers:
"Well, I wish I had this when I was going through the grind that Zeke's going," Shane Battier said about the NCAA Academy, which showcases a few hundred talented prospects from all over the globe between the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes. "It's a great program to play against the best players in the country, but also learn about what's coming down the road with college life.
"It's scary for all of us going through the process. And so, it's great that we can spend a week learning, playing, and just getting better."
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff just began extending offers on the 2026 recruiting trail. In other words, it may be another year before players in Zeke Battier's class begin drawing significant interest from the Blue Devils.
Zeke Battier, a lefty, doesn't have a rating by his name on major recruiting sites. However, that's the case for most of his peers, as 2027 national rankings remain limited at this early stage in the cycle.
Shane Battier was a 1997 McDonald's All-American and Mr. Basketball in Michigan after starring at Detroit Country Day School. Following his celebrated Duke basketball career, Battier enjoyed a 13-year NBA career as a 3-and-D specialist, highlighted by back-to-back titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.