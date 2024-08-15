Every Duke Basketball Opponent on 2024-25 Schedule
The Duke basketball non-conference slate is set, and all that's left to fill in are the dates of the Blue Devils' conference games.
The official 2024-25 Duke basketball schedule, including dates of ACC contests, likely won't come out until late September. But the non-conference portion is now complete, the program announced on Thursday morning.
It officially begins on Nov. 4 with the Blue Devils' season opener at home against Maine, the home state of Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg.
Here's every known piece to the schedule for Jon Scheyer's third season at the helm in Durham:
- Oct. 4, 7 p.m. ET, Countdown to Craziness, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
- Oct. 19, 1 p.m., exhibition vs. Lincoln (Pa.), Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 8 vs. Army, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Nov. 16 vs. Wofford, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 22 at Arizona, McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.
- Nov. 26 vs. Kansas, Vegas Showdown, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Nov. 29 vs. Seattle, Vegas Showdown, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 4 vs. Auburn, ACC/SEC Challenge, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 10 vs. Incarnate Word, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 17 vs. George Mason, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Feb. 22 vs. Illinois, Sentinel One Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- March 11-15, ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Home and away in ACC play: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami
- Home only in ACC play: Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech
- Away only in ACC play: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia
