Duke Basketball Spotlights High-Motor Transfer Addition
Former two-year Syracuse forward Maliq Brown mirrors fellow Duke basketball transfer additions Mason Gillis and Sion James in terms of the tenacity and experience he has brought to Durham for Jon Scheyer's third season at the helm.
His relentless effort of the "winning plays" variety has drawn praise throughout the summer in the program's practice facility:
Brown, a 6-foot-9, 222-pound junior from Culpeper, Va., averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, and a conference-leading 2.2 steals per game as a sophomore, appearing in all 32 games for Syracuse and earning a spot on the 2023-24 ACC All-Defensive Team (garnering the third-most votes). He shot 69.8 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three, and 72.1 percent at the foul line, recording the third-highest effective field goal percentage (71.3) in the country.
And it's worth noting the 21-year-old has already proven more than comfortable with the baskets in Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium. After all, his career-high 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field came in Syracuse's 86-66 road loss to the Blue Devils in early January.
Plus, Maliq Brown arrived in Durham via the transfer portal this offseason riding a three-game double-double streak that spanned the Orange's last two regular season outings and their ACC Tournament loss to NC State.
On top of all that, in a home win over Louisville in February, Brown achieved a single-game feat that no one has matched in men's or women's college basketball, not to mention the NBA and WNBA, in the past 25 years by tallying five or more points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals while shooting 100 percent from the field.
As Maliq Brown explained in his "Summer Spotlight" feature that the Duke basketball social media team recently posted, he's looking to take the next step in his college career with eyes on both his individual development and group accomplishments under the brightest lights:
"I chose Duke because I wanted to be around a winning culture and a bunch of guys who want to get better all the time," Brown explains in the video. "Very high motor. Aggressive defender...I've been working on taking more jumpshots and just being more consistent on my perimeter shots on the offensive end. On the defensive end, you know, I take pride in that, just sticking to it and being aware of everything that's going on. Just trying to be better.
"Obviously, you know, I'm good on the defensive end, just trying to be better on the offensive end, just matching my game up both sides..."