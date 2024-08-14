Duke Basketball Newcomer Names No. 1 Key to Winning Title
Continuing the "Summer Spotlight" series on social media, Duke basketball recently posted a one-minute look at transfer addition Mason Gillis out of Purdue.
The 23-year-old Gillis, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound bruiser with a highly efficient catch-and-shoot deep ball, is the oldest player on the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster. He'll turn 24 just a few weeks into the season.
And he's the only Blue Devil in the Jon Scheyer era to arrive with experience playing in April. The reigning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds — shooting a blistering 46.8 percent from downtown on 3.2 attempts per contest — for a 2023-24 Purdue squad that reached the national championship game.
"Duke fans, you guys can expect from me a couple of 3-point shots going down, diving on the floor for loose balls, crashing the boards, and just giving the team energy and toughness," Gillis says in the "Summer Spotlight" video below. "I chose Duke because it's been a dream of mine since I was about 11, 10, 12 years old. You know, I put in a lot of work, finally got here through a long career at Purdue. And finally made my dream to play here at Duke.
"The biggest thing for me is just being able to read and react off of a shot fake, getting into the paint, making good decisions, and then honing in my skills as a 3-point shooter."
Of course, in addition to enjoying the benefits of Gillis' hard work and corner threes, the Blue Devils, featuring the nation's No. 1 freshman class but only two returning scholarship players, are sure to lean on his wisdom as a proven winner under pressure and his hunger for the ultimate prize after just coming up one win shy of winning it all.
"The biggest thing to reach our potential of winning the national championship this year is, one, to stick together, and then, two, to fight every single day to give our best," Mason Gillis notes in the video. "Our biggest thing is our talent.
"You know, we just have to be able to play our best game every single day."