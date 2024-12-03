Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Duke Basketball Prospect in Process of Reclassifying

The son of a former college hoops standout is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar and finalizing a one-grade jump.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
By all accounts, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts are interested in Chatsworth High School (Calif.) five-star Alijah Arenas, son of former Arizona star guard and retired three-time All-NBA selection Gilbert Arenas. They have been for months. In fact, Arenas recently named the school in Durham among the handful of visit destinations he's eyeing for the spring.

However, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard isn't one of the three 2026 talents who have reported an early offer from the Blue Devils.

Now, though, it appears Alijah Arenas is no longer a member of that class, as his father noted during his Gilbert Arenas Show on Monday that the 17-year-old phenom is making the move to 2025.

"We're reclassing up right now," Gilbert Arenas said. "I think they just approved it today...This is his senior year now."

Arenas currently ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Meanwhile, the Duke basketball staff has the top-ranked 2025 recruiting haul with four five-star prizes already in tow following the November early signing period.

Plus, Jon Scheyer and his crew are still pursuing at least one undecided target in the cycle: Highland School (Va.) five-star Nate Ament, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward who checks in at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

