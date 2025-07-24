USC's Alijah Arenas Reportedly Tears Meniscus in Blow to Upcoming Season
Nearly three months after his involvement in a frightening car accident, USC guard Alijah Arenas has reportedly suffered another setback.
Arenas has torn his meniscus and is expected to be sidelined for at least six to eight months, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from veteran basketball reporter Chris Haynes.
The 18-year-old son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is a rising freshman who chose the Trojans over a slew of other top basketball programs, including both Kansas and Kentucky. A native of Oakland who played high school basketball in Los Angeles, Arenas represented the West team in this year's McDonald's All-American Game.
On April 24, Arenas was placed into a medically induced coma after a Tesla Cybertruck he was driving crashed and caught fire. Two people pulled him to safety, and he did not suffer any major injuries; he was placed in a coma due to smoke he inhaled in the fire.
USC's 2026 men's basketball schedule has not been released, but should begin around early November.