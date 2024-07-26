Former Duke Basketball Star Looks to One-Up Father's Olympic Feat
RJ Barrett isn't the first Rowan Barrett to represent Canada at the Olympics. The 2018-19 Duke basketball one-and-done's father, Rowan Barrett Sr., who played for St. John's in the mid-1990s prior to his long professional career overseas, took home silver with Team Canada at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.
"I don’t think everyone realizes my long connection with Canada Basketball," the 24-year-old Toronto native, who averaged 21.2 points per game as a backcourt starter for the Toronto Raptors last season after getting traded from the New York Knicks in late December, told Forbes' Esfandiar Baraheni this week while gearing up for his Olympic debut. "My dad played on this team...So, I know the history.
"There's been some great players who have worn this jersey before us. People can call it the 'Golden Age,' but that only comes true if we win a gold medal."
Barrett is one of three Duke basketball faces set to take the court at the Paris Olympics. Each is representing a different country, as reigning NBA champion and 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is on Team USA while Blue Devil freshman center Khaman Maluach is taking the court for his home country, South Sudan, in its Olympic debut.
Canada, competing in Group A, will be the first of those three countries to play in Paris. Barrett and his squad square off against Greece at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.
Team USA and South Sudan are both in Group C. They meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday. First, though,
Maluach and South Sudan face Puerto Rico at 5 a.m. Sunday before Tatum and the Americans battle Serbia at 11:15 a.m.