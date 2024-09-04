Surging Prep Expecting Check-In From Duke Basketball Staff This Week
Duke basketball coaches plan to arrive in Arizona later this week to check in on Compass Prep junior standout Miikka Muurinen, the 6-foot-10, 185-pound Finnish forward told HS Top Recruits on Monday. He's also expecting to see fellow blueblood Kentucky at his school.
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiters Heading Back to California for 2025 Guard
Although Muurinen canceled an upcoming trip to Kentucky to check out the Wildcats in person, HS Top Recruits noted that he intends to reschedule that official visit. Therefore, at the moment, it looks as though his Duke basketball tour the last weekend of September will mark the first official visit in his recruitment.
So, considering his upcoming official visit with Scheyer & Co. and the Blue Devils' check-in this week, one could view Duke as a frontrunner at this relatively early stage in the race.
Muurinen, who received an offer from the Blue Devils in late July and enjoys one of the highest ceilings among 2026 prospects in the eyes of some experts, is a supremely versatile talent and seemingly due for a considerable jump in the rankings. He currently sits at No. 68 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, up six spots since early June.
He'll be at Duke the same weekend as another priority 2026 target in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.