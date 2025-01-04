Major UNC Target Says Duke Basketball Now Involved
Cole Cloer enjoys the length and footwork of a potent combo forward while displaying the bounce and handles of an explosive guard. So, it's no wonder the Caldwell Academy (N.C.) junior has long been at the center of the 2026 recruiting radars in Chapel Hill and Raleigh. Now, Jon Scheyer and his Duke basketball staff in Durham may be on the verge of officially battling their Tobacco Road foes.
On Friday, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound Cloer, a top-tier four-star prospect checking in at No. 28 overall and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, told League Ready that 12 programs stand out as the most involved in his recruitment. That list includes Duke, UNC, and NC State.
The other nine he noted are Alabama, Georgetown, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis entered the fray with an offer to Cloer, an admitted Tar Heel enthusiast from nearby Hillsborough, back in May. He was among the Tar Heels' first batch of 2026 targets.
As for Kevin Keatts and his NC State crew, they've been in full-on pursuit since September 2023.
Meanwhile, Scheyer & Co.'s 2026 Duke basketball offer sheet has been stuck at three names, all of the five-star variety, for months. But recent mentions by Cole Cloer and others suggest that list is about to grow in length.
