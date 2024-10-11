Recent Duke Basketball Visitor Schedules More Recruiting Trips
Fresh off a visit with the Blue Devils this past weekend, prime Duke basketball recruiting target Nate Ament is now set for two more trips this month.
ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Talks 2024-25 Blue Devil Captains
Ament, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star at Highland School (Va.), will check out Louisville this weekend before heading to Tennessee for an official visit with the Volunteers next weekend. He's also scheduled an official visit to Kansas State in February, aligning with his plan to wait until spring before revealing his college choice.
While dominating the grassroots circuit after averaging almost 20 points per game as a junior at Highland School, Nate Ament rose 14 spots since April to his current ranking at No. 4 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
His trip to Durham was of the follow-up variety, as the 17-year-old sensation toured the Duke basketball program in September 2023. He received an offer from Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew during that initial visit.
For now, the long-limbed Ament hasn't formally eliminated any of his 30-plus suitors by revealing a list of favorites, further evidence that he's in no rush to end his recruitment anytime soon.
He's one of a few priority targets remaining on the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting trail after Scheyer and his cohorts landed their first commits in the cycle on Friday via the announced pledges of Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer.
ALSO READ: Latest Duke Recruiting Intel as Boozer Twins Near Decision
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.