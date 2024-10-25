Powerful Duke Basketball Pro Records Unmatched NBA Stat Line
It's not that far-fetched to think Paolo Banchero may one day post season averages mirroring the box score he filled up in the Orlando Magic's 116-97 season-opening road win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The Duke basketball gem from Seattle finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in only 31 minutes on the floor, posting a plus/minus of +42, all while committing zero turnovers and only two fouls.
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiters Eye Another Pair of NBA-Pedigree Twins
He shot 12-for-24 from the field, 4-for-8 beyond the arc, and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Altogether, that's pretty much as efficient as anyone could ask for across the board — from a mere 21-year-old.
In fact, according to OptaSTATS, no NBA player has delivered as many points and rebounds with zero turnovers and at least a +40 in a game since the league began tracking plus/minus in the late 1990s.
The official Duke basketball account reacted to that advertised feat by asking Paolo Banchero on social media, "Is that good?"
Indeed, it is better than good. And chances are Banchero, the 2021-22 ACC Player of the Year, 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick, 2022-23 ACC Rookie of the Year, and 2024 first-time All-Star, fresh off powering the Orlando Magic to its first NBA Playoffs appearance since 2020 by averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game last season, is only getting started.
RELATED: List of Every Blue Devil Currently in the NBA
His fellow frontcourt starter in Orlando, 2017-18 Duke basketball one-and-done Wendell Carter Jr., tallied eight points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and only one turnover across his 27 minutes of action against the Heat.
Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and the 2024-25 Orlando Magic are gearing up for their home debut against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) — including second-year NBA Blue Devil Dariq Whitehead —at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
ALSO READ: Recent Duke Sharpshooter Drains First NBA Buckets
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.