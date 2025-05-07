Son of Duke Basketball Legend Among 'Intriguing' Grassroot Standouts
Eventually, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew will begin handing out offers on the 2027 recruiting trail. Perhaps Zeke Battier will end up on that wishlist.
Of course, the 16-year-old Zeke Battier is the son of Shane Battier, who helped lead the 2000-01 Blue Devils to a national title as a senior and whose No. 31 is one of the program's 13 retired jersey numbers hanging from the rafters in Cameron Indoor Stadium. And the two-time NBA champion forward's son continues to make a name for himself as a promising 6-foot-7 frontcourt talent.
"Battier is one that I find highly intriguing, as I can see the potential and what he could ultimately be in the coming years," Phenom Hoops' Patrick O'Brien noted after watching the Providence Day School (N.C.) sophomore shine for the Under Armour Association's AWigg Elite at the Phenom May Madness showcase in North Carolina over the weekend.
"[He's] smooth and fluid overall, first showing his comfort in knocking down shots, stretching the floor, and being a threat in catch-and-shoot situations. However, he has given us more flashes of his overall skillset, scoring off the bounce."
Before embarking on a 13-year NBA career, Shane Battier became a three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year and the 2000-01 Naismith Award winner, not to mention a long list of other accolades as one of the all-time most decorated Blue Devils.
Shane Battier still boasts the Blue Devil record with his 131 career wins.
It's worth pointing out that one of Battier's 2000-01 Duke basketball teammates, Carlos Boozer, is the father of two incoming five-star Blue Devil freshmen in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
