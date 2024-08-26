Phenom Point Guard 'Definitely' Wants Duke Basketball Attention
It may be another year or two before Mesa High School (Ariz.) freshman Jakyi Miles, a star for the Oakland Soldiers in Nike EYBL E15 action this summer, begins drawing significant interest from high-major college programs. But whenever that time comes, Duke basketball is the one that the 6-foot-3 point guard says he's certain he wants to hear from in his recruitment.
"I most definitely [want to hear from] Duke University," Miles, who ranks No. 10 overall and No. 1 at his position among the nation's 2028 prospects in the eyes of Prep Hoops, noted to Pro Insight after shining at the 12th annual CP3 Rising Stars National Camp in Winston-Salem, N.C., over the weekend. "North Carolina. Arkansas. I really like the blue schools...
"But really, whoever accepts me to do what I can do, that's who I want to reach out."
As for what Jakyi Miles might become capable of on the court, he told Pro Insight that former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Dallas Mavericks sensation Kyrie Irving is the player he watches when looking for ways to expand on his already impressive repertoire.
"I love watching Kyrie Irving," Miles said. "I like his shiftiness, his quickness. You know, I got a little quickness to me too."