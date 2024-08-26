Phenom Point Guard 'Definitely' Wants Duke Basketball Attention

We spoke with '28 Jakyi “Kyikyi” Miles at the @CP3Risingstars and talked about playing @NikeEYB E15 this summer, his experience in @madehoops with @Soldiers_Salute, which players he likes to watch, colleges he’d like to see get involved in his recruitment, and more (sound 🔊 on). pic.twitter.com/xJmXOSOPbf