Duke Basketball Rookie Recounts Rejection of Kansas-Friendly Coin
Duke basketball freshman Khaman Maluach, boasting a 7-foot-5 wingspan, is more than just a next-level rim-protector. The 7-foot-2, 250-pound center, a projected one-and-done first round NBA Draft selection, is also a gifted 3-point shooter for his size, not to mention an instinctive screener, a formidable rim-running dunker, and by all accounts, an overall positive-vibes teammate.
Fortunately for head coach Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils, before announcing his Duke basketball commitment back in early March, the 17-year-old Maluach placed more weight on his emotions following a Duke-or-Kansas coin flip than what the coin itself actually revealed.
"It was really a hard process," Maluach explained to Duke basketball sophomore guard and host Caleb Foster during the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast. "I've never seen anything like that, like such big programs, powerhouses. I visited every [blueblood suitor]: Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and Duke. So, it came down to three schools. It came down to UCLA, Duke, and Kansas.
"So then, I cut it down to two...Kansas and Duke. And then, I couldn't decide where to go — like, I'm scared of making this mistake or this mistake. And I was like, I'll just get a coin and flip it. So, I got a coin. And I was like, Duke this side, and Kansas this side. So, I flipped the coin. And then the craziest part: the coin fell on Kansas' side. So, when it fell on Kansas' side, I was disappointed.
"That's how I knew I want to go to Duke. I made up my mind. I was like, yeah, I'm going to Duke."
There's no doubt Foster and the rest of the 2024-25 Blue Devils are thrilled the South Sudan native's home is now in Durham.
"I'm glad you're here, man," Foster responded. "We needed somebody like you. I haven't played with anybody with your skillset, being able to shoot the ball, run, screen, dunk, block, and change/block shots. This guy is going to be really good."
Maluach, Foster, and the Blue Devils tip off their campaign on Nov. 4 when Maine arrives in Cameron Indoor Stadium.