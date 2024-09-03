UNC Makes Move for Top-Shelf Duke Basketball Recruit
A few weeks ago, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) junior Jordan Smith Jr. locked in plans for a Duke basketball visit. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard, an explosive five-star who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and remains one of only three in the cycle to land an early offer from third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, will be in Durham the last weekend of September.
It'll be a chance for Smith to reunite with his former teammates, as the Blue Devils' current freshman class features a pair of Paul VI Catholic products in center Patrick Ngongba II and guard/forward Darren Harris.
There's no doubt the DMV prep powerhouse has become a Duke basketball pipeline this decade. After all, two other Panthers have gone on to play for the Blue Devils in former Duke guards Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.
But on Tuesday evening, MADE Hoops' Colby Giacubeno reported that Smith has now scheduled a visit to Duke basketball's nearby archrival, UNC, for the first weekend of October. Plus, a week before the first trip to Tobacco Road in his recruitment, the 16-year-old sensation will check out another ACC program, Syracuse.
Duke and UNC officially entered the fray for Jordan Smith Jr.'s services around the same time in late July. Syracuse extended an offer in late May.
Smith, a dynamic scorer and aggressive defender, currently boasts well over a dozen offers. His other notable suitors include Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, and Kansas.