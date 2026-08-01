Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 2

After spending the last several weeks counting down our list of Duke football's top 30 2026 players on the roster, we have finally reached the last two spots on the list.

Over the past few weeks, we have gone over what these players will provide for the Blue Devils this coming season and where Duke as a whole will need to thrive to achieve consistent success.

The Blue Devils have been one of the more intriguing teams to rank, as there are so many newcomers via the transfer portal and returning reserves who are poised to step into much bigger roles in 2026. Meaning, for some of these players, there is not a ton of evidence to base it on.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have a lot of questions to answer as training camp and the 2026 regular season inch closer. At the time of this article being written, the Blue Devils have yet to formally announce when 2026 fall camp will kick off, but one has to think it is right on the horizon. Duke will kick its 2026 regular season off against Tulane on September 5.

As we have mentioned throughout this top 30 player series, the Blue Devils' defense will likely have to return to a form similar to its 2024 campaign to be a legitimate contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference once again.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, there is room for hope for Duke in 2026, despite the hefty production from its 2025 ACC Championship team that is now gone. For one, Diaz has been nothing short of an overwhelming success through his two seasons with the Blue Devils. In addition, the ACC as a whole appears poised for a collective step backward in 2026.

Miami is the clear-cut best team in the league heading into the regular season. But outside of the Darian Mensah-led Hurricanes, the conference feels wide open.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils had a wild path to an ACC title that featured a complicated tiebreaker process, which eventually led the league to change its tiebreaker rules altogether. Even with the conference crown, Duke only finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record.

In what is expected to be a weaker ACC than it was a season ago, and given Diaz's track record through his two seasons with the program, Duke fans should be feeling at least somewhat hopeful as the Blue Devils gear up to defend their conference title.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The early portion of this top 30 players series featured many newcomers and returners who have a clear pathway to become mainstays for this team on either side of the ball. As we have moved inside the top 10, we have discussed more of the program's true stars who will help take this team to the highest level.

We will continue our top 30 players series with one of the Blue Devils' best overall players.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 2 LB Luke Mergott

Luke Mergott has a case to be the Blue Devils' best player on the entire roster. We will reveal who we have slotted at the No. 1 spot the day before Duke begins its fall camp. Though when taking a look at the full list at the bottom of this story, you can probably guess who it is.

The linebacker duo of Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. is probably the best duo on the entire roster, and the pair will have to be dominant on the defensive front for a Blue Devil unit that has to return to 2024 prominence.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mergott was one of Duke's representatives at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff, and he will be one of the leaders of a squad heavily doubted coming off a conference title.

The 6'3", 225-pound linebacker saw action in five games as a rookie, but it did not take long for Mergott to become a mainstay on the defensive side of the ball.

In 2024, Mergott appeared in all 13 games for the team, notching 14 total tackles. However, it was the 2025 campaign where he became an almost full-time starter and really established himself with the Blue Devils.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mergott appeared in all 14 games for Duke and started 10, tying the team lead in tackles, along with safety Caleb Weaver, with 90, to go along with three pass deflections, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a sack.

Morris Jr. suffered a season-ending leg injury early in the season, which prompted Mergott to take on a larger role with the defense. He made the most of his opportunity.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) controls the ball around Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mergott and Morris Jr. will set the tone for the Blue Devils on the defensive side. There is a lot to be excited about with some of Duke's defensive front personnel, with guys on the line such as Kevin O'Connor, Bryce Davis, Owen Wafle, and Preston Watson. Add in Mergott and Morris Jr. at the linebacker spots, and it could be extremely impactful.

The secondary seems to pose more questions with Chandler Rivers, Terry Moore, and Weaver all departing from the program this offseason. But one thing is clear: Mergott will be one of the most important Blue Devils in 2026 on either side of the ball, and the defense will have to step up for this team to contend in the ACC.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) helps defend to end the game in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:



No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper

No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young | No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande | No. 7 DE Tyshon Reed | No. 6 LB Nick Morris Jr. | No. 5 S DaShawn Stone | No. 4 WR Jared Richardson | No. 3 TE Jeremiah Hasley