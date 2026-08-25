One Duke Basketball Rookie Potentially Making Push for Early Minutes

The Duke Blue Devils are probably the deepest team in the country heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer returned four of his top six scorers from last year's team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and invested in two highly talented portal players, John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont).

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, what seems to be forgotten is that Duke is also bringing in one of the nation's top high school classes, headlined by international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and 5-stars Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.

With so much experience and continuity on the roster, it's tough to see a consistent path to minutes for several Duke rookies. However, this freshman might be making a push.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Freshman Bryson Howard Could Be Pushing for Early Minutes

Howard is in an interesting spot. With such a crowded backcourt, it's hard to imagine he sees a ton of minutes at guard early on. I have said throughout the offseason that if he can consistently make outside shots, he has the frame and defensive capabilities to be a 3-and-D wing contributor off the bench.

However, much of that could come down to Howard hitting outside shots. At 6'4", Duke would be losing positional length by swapping him in at the three for a 6'8" Dame Sarr or a 6'8" Sebastian Wilkins.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of Boumtje Boumtje and Williams, the other star Duke freshmen haven't been getting much offseason buzz. But, CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein recently said that Howard has been making moves.

"[Bryson Howard] is built like a guard but he's capable of playing as a wing...The backcourt, though...is very, very crowded down there at Duke, and yet we are hearing some positive early reviews on Bryson Howard," Finkelstein said.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There's a lot of people that have to eat in the backcourt, and that's where the conversation about where does Bryson Howard fit. That's why to me, not only is it about trust...I think it's also about, can you give us some minutes behind Dame Sarr at the three," Finkelstein later added.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) throws a pass around Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) to teammate Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Bryson Howard's Role Could Look Like

As already mentioned, the backcourt is crowded with Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, Deron Rippey Jr., and Blackwell. However, Foster, Boozer, and Rippey are true point guards, so Howard probably has an opportunity to occupy that backup two-guard spot behind Blackwell. But even if that's the case, it's hard to imagine that awards him too many minutes.

The best opportunity for Howard to earn consistent playing time is probably at the wing spot, operating as a backup 3-and-D wing off the bench behind Sarr. Howard and Wilkins will probably fill similar roles in 2026-27 for the Blue Devils, and for Howard to see consistent time, especially early in the year, I think it will come down to making outside shots.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) controls the ball as UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howard has one of the best outside shots of any of the Blue Devils' incoming rookies, but listed at 6'4", the three-pointer will have to be consistent if he's going to get on the court. He might have a path to playing sparingly at the two, but for the rookie to see significant time, it will likely have to be as a wing.

Regardless, it seems like Howard is making some moves here in late summer and will be a newcomer to monitor as we get closer to the regular season.