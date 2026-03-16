2026 SI NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge: Beat a Duke Expert

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is officially here, and the Duke Blue Devils are running the show as the No. 1 overall seed in the big dance.

Duke will be battling out of the East Region, which is arguably the best section of the bracket in the whole tournament.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now that the official bracket has been released, that means millions of people from across the country will be filling out their picks and predictions. Last season's tournament was a heavy dose of chalk, as all four No. 1-seeds advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after being named tournament MVP after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Will that trend repeat in 2026? Probably not. However, SI is providing all of its fans with an immersive opportunity to compete with the SI experts. If you are an avid college hoops fan and think you have what it takes to beat out our experts, join the 2026 SI Bracket Challenge to test your knowledge.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer instructs his team against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

How To Join the 2026 SI Bracket Challenge

Click right here to join the 2026 SI Bracket Challenge and fill out all your picks for both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments. Joining the competition is completely 100% free to do.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Potential Prizes:

"The following prizes will be awarded to the Men's Winner (“Men's Prize”): (i) two (2) tickets to one (1) Final Four game of the 2027 NCAA Division I Men's College Basketball Tournament with an ARV of $2,000; (ii) one (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated with an ARV of $20.00; (iii) one (1) Sports Illustrated Framed Cover Print of the Men's Winner choice available at https://sicovers.com/shop/framed+prints with an ARV of $500.00 and (iv) one (1) $500 Fanatics gift card. The ARV of the Men's Prize is $2,659."

"The following prizes will be awarded to the Women's Winner (“Women's Prize” and collectively with the Men's Prize, the “Prizes”): (i) two (2) tickets to one (1) Final Four game of the 2027 NCAA Division I Women's College Basketball Tournament with an ARV of $2,000; (ii) one (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated with an ARV of $20.00; (iii) one (1) Sports Illustrated Framed Cover Print of the Women's Winner choice available at https://sicovers.com/shop/framed+prints with an ARV of $500.00 and (iv) one (1) $500 Fanatics gift card.. The ARV of the Women's Prize is $2,659."

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Beat the Experts

This is your chance to compete alongside the SI experts around the sport and prove you have what it takes to top the rankings. Once again, it is completely free to join, and we hope to see you on the leaderboard.