Duke NFL Draft Stock Watch: How Bryce Davis Can Rise

The Duke Blue Devils picked up a quality win in Week 2 over Illinois on the road, 31-27, setting the stage for the program to be legitimate contenders in the ACC once again.

Duke now heads into conference play with a different swagger than it did at the beginning of the 2026 season. The offseason featured tons of uncertainty around the Duke program, but through two weeks, it has shown the potential to be a real threat.

Manny Diaz is a defensive-minded head coach, and this is one of the deepest units he's had since he took over in Durham. The defensive front has a ton of potential, led by potential future NFL Draft prospect Bryce Davis.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Davis Could Get on NFL Radars

Unlike running back Nate Sheppard's emerging stardom, Davis came into Duke as a highly touted recruit. The Grimsley High School (NC) product is actually the Blue Devils' highest-rated recruit in program history, according to 247Sports.

He played sparingly as a true freshman in a reserve role in 2025, accounting for 10 total tackles and a pass deflection. Among Duke fans, he seemed to be widely regarded as a breakout candidate after several key defensive line departures, and he has taken advantage early.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis was clinical in the Blue Devils' opening 17-3 win over Tulane, leading the team with six total tackles, along with two sacks and three tackles for loss. He looked like one of the best players on the field when he was out there.

He was a little quieter in Duke's Week 2 victory over the Fighting Illini, but the club as a whole struggled to create much pressure. The 6'3", 265-pound edge notched five tackles in the road victory.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Davis Has Time

Now, Davis is a true sophomore and will not be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft, but could become a legitimate prospect in 2028. Playing for a Duke team that doesn't generally get a wealth of elite recruits, Davis is now a focal point of the attack early, and that should remain the case going forward.

Diaz and Co. have tons of depth on the defensive line, including guys like Tyshon Reed, Kevin O'Connor, Dakota Quinonez, Owen Wafle, David Anderson, and Preston Watson. However, it's hard not to think Davis is the most talented of the bunch.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With multiple years left in college for Davis, he has a chance to shine as a young leader on this Duke team and make a case for himself come the 2028 draft. As with Sheppard, Diaz and Co. will have to prioritize keeping Davis around following 2026.