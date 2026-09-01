Duke's Manny Diaz Highlights 'Different Feel' for 2026 Defense

The Duke football program has many questions about its roster heading into the 2026 regular season.

After becoming one of the transfer portal's biggest victims this offseason, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff had to pivot and build a roster ready to defend the program's 2025 ACC Championship.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Blue Devils have a solid mix of incoming talent and returners on the roster, there are new faces everywhere, which makes them a pretty tough team to evaluate before they've actually been on the field.

However, one thing that seems likely is that Duke will have to lead with its defense in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Defense Will Need To Be Effective Early

After boasting arguably the best defense in the ACC in 2024, the Blue Devils took a bit of a step back on that side of the ball in 2025, namely in the passing game. Duke ranked 15th in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game (276.8), eighth in total passing touchdowns allowed (21), and last in the league in total passing yards allowed (3,875).

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a 2024 campaign where the Blue Devils led the conference in sacks (43), it was certainly a bit of a step back at all levels. Duke also ranked 12th in the ACC in points allowed per game (29.4).

Now, the Blue Devils were able to get away with a lackluster defense because it had arguably the best offensive unit in the conference. Duke led the league in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). With a brand-new wide receiving corps and a new starting quarterback in Walker Eget, it's fair to assume the offense will take at least a step back.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Needs To Get Back to 2024 Form Defensively

Diaz and Co. have the personnel to get back to a place where Duke often pressures the quarterback. Guys like Bryce Davis, Preston Watson, David Anderson, Tyshon Reed , and Owen Wafle along the defensive line show a lot of promise.

The Blue Devils also might have one of the best linebacker tandems in the ACC with Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. Kendall Johnson, Bradley Gompers, and Elliott Schaper also bolster that unit.

In the secondary, Duke also lost a lot of production from last season's squad, but several guys present intrigue. The Blue Devils returned cornerbacks Landan Callahan and Kimari Robinson and added Kyon Loud (Montana), Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), and Evan Smith (Northwestern). It also brought back Andrew Pellicciotta and DaShawn Stone and added North Texas safety transfer Patrick Smith-Young and Stanford transfer Che Ojarikre.

Duke has the talent; now it's just a matter of execution. In a recent press conference, Diaz highlighted that this year's defense has a different feel than 2025's.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) attempts to tackle Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) in the third quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I know we've got a different feel on the defensive side of the ball than we did a year ago," Diaz said. "There's a bite and an urgency about them that reminds me more of '24 than what we saw in '25."

The Blue Devils will need a consistently effective defense, and Diaz is confident in the guys he has.