ACC Schedule Release: 3 Intriguing Games for Duke Basketball

The Atlantic Coast Conference has released the conference schedules for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Duke's ACC opponents for this season have already been released, and on Tuesday it was revealed that the Blue Devils would begin their league schedule against Georgia Tech on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ACC will keep an 18-game conference schedule. Duke's primary and variable partners this season are North Carolina and Virginia, respectively. This means that it will face those two schools both at home and away.

Upon the official conference schedule's release , let's go over three intriguing games for the Blue Devils in 2026-27.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Syracuse - Jan. 5

Duke will begin its ACC schedule with two road contests in its first three games, the second of which will be against Syracuse on Jan. 5.

The Orange aren't expected to be heavy hitters in the ACC this season, but could be a sneaky under-the-radar team to watch after bringing in new head coach Gerry McNamara. Remember, McNamara coached the 16-seed Siena team that gave the Blue Devils a real test in the Round of 64 last season.

McNamara is bringing star guard Gavin Doty with him, who averaged 18.0 points per game last season and went for 21 points against Duke in the NCAA Tournament. Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, is also back for the Orange.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

vs. Miami - Feb. 1

Not only are the Hurricanes expected to compete at the top of the ACC standings in 2026-27, but this will also mark former Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas' return to Cameron Indoor Stadium since he took over as Miami's head coach last year.

Lucas completely flipped the Miami program in a year and now has the Canes as a true threat in the league. In 2024-25, Miami finished 7-24 overall and 3-17 in league play. In Year 1 under Lucas, the Canes went 26-9 overall and 13-5 in league play, earning the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament and winning a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville Cardinals' head basketball coach Pat Kelsey during the exhibition basketball game against Kansas at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Friday, October 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

at Louisville - Feb. 24

For the second year in a row, Duke and Louisville will enter the season as the top two teams in the ACC. The Cardinals were a bit of a letdown a year ago, but Pat Kelsey put in work during this offseason's transfer portal cycle.

Louisville brought in Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), Alvaro Folgueiras (Iowa), and Karter Knox (Arkansas). The Cards also landed 5-star big man Obinna Ekezie Jr., and North Carolina transfer Seth Trimble is now eligible after being added to a state lawsuit in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.