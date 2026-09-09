ACC Schedule Release: 3 Intriguing Games for Duke Basketball
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The Atlantic Coast Conference has released the conference schedules for the 2026-27 college basketball season.
Duke's ACC opponents for this season have already been released, and on Tuesday it was revealed that the Blue Devils would begin their league schedule against Georgia Tech on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.
The ACC will keep an 18-game conference schedule. Duke's primary and variable partners this season are North Carolina and Virginia, respectively. This means that it will face those two schools both at home and away.
Upon the official conference schedule's release, let's go over three intriguing games for the Blue Devils in 2026-27.
at Syracuse - Jan. 5
Duke will begin its ACC schedule with two road contests in its first three games, the second of which will be against Syracuse on Jan. 5.
The Orange aren't expected to be heavy hitters in the ACC this season, but could be a sneaky under-the-radar team to watch after bringing in new head coach Gerry McNamara. Remember, McNamara coached the 16-seed Siena team that gave the Blue Devils a real test in the Round of 64 last season.
McNamara is bringing star guard Gavin Doty with him, who averaged 18.0 points per game last season and went for 21 points against Duke in the NCAA Tournament. Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, is also back for the Orange.
vs. Miami - Feb. 1
Not only are the Hurricanes expected to compete at the top of the ACC standings in 2026-27, but this will also mark former Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas' return to Cameron Indoor Stadium since he took over as Miami's head coach last year.
Lucas completely flipped the Miami program in a year and now has the Canes as a true threat in the league. In 2024-25, Miami finished 7-24 overall and 3-17 in league play. In Year 1 under Lucas, the Canes went 26-9 overall and 13-5 in league play, earning the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament and winning a game in the NCAA Tournament.
at Louisville - Feb. 24
For the second year in a row, Duke and Louisville will enter the season as the top two teams in the ACC. The Cardinals were a bit of a letdown a year ago, but Pat Kelsey put in work during this offseason's transfer portal cycle.
Louisville brought in Flory Bidunga (Kansas), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), Alvaro Folgueiras (Iowa), and Karter Knox (Arkansas). The Cards also landed 5-star big man Obinna Ekezie Jr., and North Carolina transfer Seth Trimble is now eligible after being added to a state lawsuit in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine