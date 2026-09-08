Duke Basketball 2026-27 Opening ACC Opponent Revealed
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The Duke basketball program will once again enter the college basketball season as the cream of the crop out of the ACC.
However, in 2026-27, the league as a whole could be in a much better spot in terms of depth than in any of the last several years. Although they are the favorite, the Blue Devils will have some competition on the quest to win their third straight ACC regular-season and tournament titles under head coach Jon Scheyer.
Duke's ACC opponents for the 2026-27 campaign have been revealed, and we now know which squad it will open up conference play against.
Duke To Open ACC Play Against Georgia Tech in December
The Blue Devils will open up their ACC slate against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Dec. 30. The Yellow Jackets aren't projected to be a real contender in the league this season, but this is the beginning of a potentially treacherous ACC schedule for Scheyer and Co.
Duke has gone 36-2 in ACC play over the last two years en route to winning back-to-back conference regular-season and tournament crowns. Simply put, Duke has been utterly dominant in the league over the last few years. That could change this time around.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine