All Signs Point to Duke Missing on Elite Portal Big
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are trying to navigate the chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal while also gauging which key rotation pieces from the 2025-26 squad could potentially return.
So far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maliq Brown is also out, as he has exhausted all of his eligibility, and Cameron Boozer, in all likelihood, will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster all have massive decisions to make that will obviously pay dividends in how Scheyer and Co. attack the remainder of the offseason.
Duke has reportedly been in the mix for several talented big men in the portal, and recently lost out on Kansas transfer forward Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 overall player in the portal according to 247Sports. Bidunga ultimately committed to Louisville.
Now, it looks like the Blue Devils have missed on another of the portal's top centers.
Duke Likely To Miss Out on Alabama Transfer Aiden Sherrell
Reports never surfaced that Duke was aggressively pursuing Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, but it was reported that it was at least interested in the 6'10", 255-pound big man.
Sherrell just wrapped up his sophomore campaign with the Crimson Tide, averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.2 blocks a game on 53.9% shooting from the field. His 76 total blocked shots led the SEC last season.
Now, it seems all signs point to Indiana landing Sherrell. Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers have also landed Harris after he entered the portal from the Blue Devils.
In all reality, no serious reports emerged in terms of Scheyer and his staff being heavily interested in Sherrell, but he is no doubt one of the best forwards in the entire portal.
Duke Interested in Another Talented Portal Center
Reports surfaced on Monday that the Blue Devils have expressed interest in Cincinnati transfer center Moustapha Thiam, the No. 13 overall player in the portal and No. 3 center, according to 247Sports.
In addition to Duke, Thiam has received interest from St. John's, UConn, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and UCF. The seven-footer spent his sophomore season with the Bearcats after spending a year at UCF. He averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per outing on 52.5% shooting from the field in 2025-26.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.