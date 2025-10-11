Duke Cracks Top 10 in Final Preseason Rankings
The Blue Devils are expected to compete for a national title once again in the fourth season of the Jon Scheyer era in Durham.
Five players departed for the NBA following Duke's Final Four exit last season. That means the six returning Blue Devils will have sizable shoes to fill.
Thankfully, Scheyer and his staff secured the top recruiting class in the country, which includes three of the top 25 players in the class, according to 247Sports.
ESPN released its final preseason rankings before Duke tips off the season against Texas in Charlotte on Nov. 4. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 12 in ESPN's early rankings back in July, but have come up a few spots less than a month before the season begins.
Duke Ranked No. 10 in ESPN's Final Preseason Rankings
Losing stars like Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel will hurt, but the Blue Devils still jumped up two spots to crack the top ten. Scheyer has dealt with heavy roster turnover already in his time as the Duke head coach, and this year will be no different.
Cameron Boozer, son of former Duke player Carlos Boozer, is the crown of the top-ranked recruiting class that the Blue Devils boast. He will likely step into the starting lineup right away.
"Cameron Boozer isn't Flagg, but Boozer is a lock to be one of the most productive freshmen in the country," ESPN's Jeff Borzello said. "Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr will battle for a starting spot, and returnee Isaiah Evans is poised to break out. Point guard play from Caleb Foster could determine Duke's ceiling."
Borzello projects the starting lineup to feature Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia, Cameron Boozer and Patrick Ngongba II. Two freshmen in the starting five, Khamenia and Boozer, will be key to any level of success the Blue Devils have.
Boozer is a threat for a double-double any night he takes the floor, while Khamenia will likely find himself in a rotation on the wing with five-star freshman Dame Sarr.
Khamenia's 6-foot-8-inch frame is a capable scorer when he needs to and he has the length to be a proficient rebounder as well. Despite his size, he has proven to be an excellent passer and could facilitate the offense on the floor. He might become a guy who doesn't stuff the box score, but makes plenty of small plays that add up to a win.
Purdue claimed the top spot in ESPN's rankings, with defending champion Florida following closely behind in the second spot. Louisville is the only ACC ranked above the Blue Devils at No. 6.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.