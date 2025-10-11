Blue Devil Country

Duke Cracks Top 10 in Final Preseason Rankings

The Blue Devils are once again near the top of the rankings as the season approaches.

Logan Brown

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Blue Devils are expected to compete for a national title once again in the fourth season of the Jon Scheyer era in Durham.

Five players departed for the NBA following Duke's Final Four exit last season. That means the six returning Blue Devils will have sizable shoes to fill.

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Thankfully, Scheyer and his staff secured the top recruiting class in the country, which includes three of the top 25 players in the class, according to 247Sports.

ESPN released its final preseason rankings before Duke tips off the season against Texas in Charlotte on Nov. 4. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 12 in ESPN's early rankings back in July, but have come up a few spots less than a month before the season begins.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer smiles during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke Ranked No. 10 in ESPN's Final Preseason Rankings

Losing stars like Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel will hurt, but the Blue Devils still jumped up two spots to crack the top ten. Scheyer has dealt with heavy roster turnover already in his time as the Duke head coach, and this year will be no different.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5), forward Cooper Flagg (2), and guard Kon Knueppel (7) console each other late in the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer, son of former Duke player Carlos Boozer, is the crown of the top-ranked recruiting class that the Blue Devils boast. He will likely step into the starting lineup right away.

"Cameron Boozer isn't Flagg, but Boozer is a lock to be one of the most productive freshmen in the country," ESPN's Jeff Borzello said. "Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr will battle for a starting spot, and returnee Isaiah Evans is poised to break out. Point guard play from Caleb Foster could determine Duke's ceiling."

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Borzello projects the starting lineup to feature Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia, Cameron Boozer and Patrick Ngongba II. Two freshmen in the starting five, Khamenia and Boozer, will be key to any level of success the Blue Devils have.

Boozer is a threat for a double-double any night he takes the floor, while Khamenia will likely find himself in a rotation on the wing with five-star freshman Dame Sarr.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Khamenia's 6-foot-8-inch frame is a capable scorer when he needs to and he has the length to be a proficient rebounder as well. Despite his size, he has proven to be an excellent passer and could facilitate the offense on the floor. He might become a guy who doesn't stuff the box score, but makes plenty of small plays that add up to a win.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Purdue claimed the top spot in ESPN's rankings, with defending champion Florida following closely behind in the second spot. Louisville is the only ACC ranked above the Blue Devils at No. 6.

Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.