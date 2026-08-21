Comparing Duke & North Carolina's Full Non-Conference Schedules

We have spent extensive time this offseason discussing Duke basketball's non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

The Blue Devils will face an elite slate , one that is probably the toughest any team in the country will face, and most of those premier matchups will happen before the calendar year is even over.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Jon Scheyer has assembled possibly the toughest non-conference slate since he took over in Durham, which is saying a lot given the schedules he has given his teams in the past.

In Year 1 under head coach Michael Malone, North Carolina has now revealed its full non-conference schedule. Let's break down the two rivals' slates.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke, UNC To Face Two of Same Opponents

Duke and North Carolina will actually face two of the same high-major squads next season in the non-con. Both clubs will take on Georgia and Illinois. The Bulldogs certainly have the potential to be an NCAA Tournament team in 2027, especially in the expanded field, and Illinois will begin the campaign as a top-five team in the sport.

Duke will likely be a considerable favorite against Georgia at Madison Square Garden, but the Heels will probably be of similar status when their matchup with UGA rolls around. The timing of when the Blue Devils will face Illinois and when UNC will is interesting at first glance.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and Co. will host Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 17. The two programs announced a home-and-home agreement this offseason. UNC will take on the Fighting Illini on Jan. 30, fairly late in the year for a marquee non-conference battle.

Illinois is coming off a Final Four appearance and could legitimately be the best offense in college basketball next season. Brad Underwood returned stars Andrej Stojakovic and Davis Mirkovic, along with both Ivisic brothers. The Illini are also bringing in Providence transfer guard Stefan Vaaks and 5-star freshman Quentin Coleman.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will face Illinois at home very early in the season; it will be their fifth game of the regular season. However, Duke will already be battle-tested, as it will play Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 10.

North Carolina will face the Fighting Illini pretty late in the regular season, a stage where fans will have learned a lot more about what a team's true ceiling is.

It's hard to imagine Illinois taking a step back after returning guys like Stojakovic and Mirkovic and bringing in a 6'7" guard in Vaaks, who averaged 15.8 points per game on 40.3% shooting from the field and 35% shooting from three on 8.4 attempts per game as a freshman with the Friars.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is North Carolina's Non-Conference Schedule Weak?

Comparing most programs' non-conference schedules to Duke's will make it look weak. The Blue Devils will meet at least five teams with a legitimate chance to be ranked in the top-10 of the AP preseason poll (Texas Tech is included in that so long as Donovan Atwell and Darrion Williams maintain their eligibility).

This difficult slate isn't anything new for Duke fans who have gotten used to Scheyer's non-conference scheduling over the past few years. But I think Malone deserves some credit for scheduling a few formidable opponents in his first year as a college basketball head coach.

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina will face Arkansas, West Virginia, and Kentucky, along with the two games we already mentioned. At least two of those programs will almost definitely be ranked in the AP Top 25 heading into the year, and squads like West Virginia present intrigue as well.

Malone made an effort to schedule at least a couple of legit bouts for his team, which features tons of new faces and a head coach who hasn't been in college basketball since 2001. It's very light compared to Duke's non-conference slate, but it's at least a decently respectable all-around schedule for the Tar Heels.