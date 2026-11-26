The Duke Blue Devils are back on track.

Jon Scheyer's crew secured a major resume-boosting victory over No. 10 UConn on Wednesday night, defeating the Huskies 77-63 in Las Vegas. Even though it's still November, it felt like a win Duke needed after a couple of slow performances against Michigan State and Illinois.

Simply put, the Blue Devils looked like a completely different team, and the team most expected them to be before the season got going, against the Huskies. It was an extremely encouraging performance for Duke on both ends; let's go over a few areas that stood out.

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots against UConn Huskies center Na'jai Hines (9) in the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Paint: A

Duke needs the interior to be its best friend this season, and it was against the Huskies. Scheyer and Co. used their overwhelming length, depth, and athleticism to their advantage to create high-percentage looks inside. Patrick Ngongba was fantastic, securing 17 points and 11 boards, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje also took a step forward in how he uses his body to create looks for himself at the rim.

The Blue Devils outscored UConn 32-14 in the paint, and only 17 of Duke's 46 shots came from the three-point line. Duke's bigs did their work early down low, and the offense revolved around high-percentage looks at the basket.

Defense/Glass/Effort: A

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) and UConn Huskies forward Colben Landrew (3) collide in the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke showed tonight why its ceiling is the best defensive team in college basketball. The most important aspect of that was the high level of connectivity and effort that it played with on that end of the floor, but for a Duke squad that looked questionable defensively early in the year, this was a fabulous showing.

The Blue Devils held UConn to 31% shooting from the field and 11-of-37 (30%) shooting from three-point range. It outrebounded Dan Hurley's squad 43-26 and won the paint battle 32-14. Duke out-toughed, outworked, and out-hustled UConn, and that started on the defensive end of the floor.

Free-Throw Line: A+

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) shoots against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) in the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The free-throw line was probably going to play a big role in this game, as both Duke and UConn entered the contest getting to the stripe at an extremely high rate. That area favored Duke, and it was a big reason it walked out of T-Mobile Arena with a victory.

Duke went 21-of-25 (84%) from the line compared to UConn's 12-of-14 (86%) mark, giving the Blue Devils a +9 advantage in free-throw makes and a +11 advantage in free-throw attempts. The free-throw line can be one of Duke's best friends this season if it can knock them down efficiently.

Turnovers: C-

Really, the only negative of this game was Duke's continued turnover issues. The Blue Devils surrendered 16 turnovers that turned into 17 UConn points, though there weren't as many sloppy ones as there have been in past games. Taking care of the basketball has probably been Duke's most consistent issue this season, but even with them remaining prevalent against UConn, it was still able to grab a big victory.

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