Team USA Announces Flag Bearers for 2026 Milan Cortina Games Closing Ceremony

A pair of Olympic veterans participating in their fifth Olympic Games will get the honor of serving as flag bearers for the United States at the closing ceremony. Hilary Knight and Evan Bates will lead the American contingent when it participates in Milan Cortina's farewell on Sunday.

Knight, the captain of the women's hockey team that took down Canada on Thursday to win gold, has had a particularly eventful time at this year's Olympics as she took the opportunity to propose to Team USA speedskater Brittany Bowe.

Bates, who announced this will be his last time competing in the Games, was part of the group that won team figure skating gold and he also earned a silver in ice dance.

“I’m filled with so much joy to be able to lead out Team USA alongside Evan. It’s such an incredible honor, and I can’t wait. It’s a dream come true,” Knight said as she and Bates joined TODAY to react to the news.

“It’s so humbling—232 U.S. athletes, everyone with their own story, and so many who are worthy of this honor, but it’s hard to describe what it feels like,” Bates said.

Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Luca were the flag bearers for the United States at the opening ceremony.

