Duke Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Secondary Against Tulane

The Duke Blue Devils will begin their 2026 regular season today against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium (3:30 pm ET, ACC Network).

After an offseason full of shocking departures, new additions, and questions everywhere, Duke fans will finally get to see the Blue Devils on the field for the first time. Duke was defeated 34-27 by Tulane on the road last season, and now can get it back in Durham.

One of the position groups we have discussed the most this summer has been the secondary. Duke lost key contributors in the secondary after 2025, including cornerback Chandler Rivers and safety Caleb Weaver. Manny Diaz and his staff rebuilt the unit, but there are few proven commodities.

Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) scores a touchdown against Middle Tennessee during the MTSU Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Duke's Secondary Looks Like Heading Into Week 1

The Blue Devils had one of the worst pass defenses in the ACC last season. They ranked 15th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (276.8) and last in total passing yards allowed (3,875).

Diaz and Co. brought back returning cornerbacks Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan, while picking up transfers Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), Kyon Loud (Montana), and Evan Smith (Northwestern).

Middle Tennessee wide receiver Amorion Walker (8) catches a pass as Western Kentucky cornerback Dylan Flowers (10) and Western Kentucky defensive back Jaylen Lewis (7) both try to stop him during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the safety room is highly intriguing. Returning safety DaShawn Stone , Duke's second-leading tackler from last season, headlines the group. Sophomore Andrew Pellicciotta is also back, and Duke brought in North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young and Stanford transfer Che Ojarikre.

In a recent media availability, Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke said he's excited to watch the transfer defensive backs' first game action in Duke Blue.

"Really, I'm looking forward to some of these transfer DBs," Patke said. "And, you know, practice is one thing, but putting them under the lights or in the stadium, and see how they play. But, I like their urgency, I like the way they compete. You know, they're taking coaching. So, I'm excited about those guys."

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Confidence Meter Heading Into Tulane Matchup

Tulane's leading receiver from last season, Shazz Preston, is gone, who tallied 43 receptions for 723 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago. Only two of the Green Wave's top five receivers are back: Anthony Brown-Stephens (41 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns in 2025) and Zycarl Lewis Jr. (24 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2025).

New head coach Will Hall brought in LSU transfer Destyn Hill, a former 4-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class who has spent time at LSU and Florida State. Hill had two receptions for 22 yards last season, appearing in nine games.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) catches a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Wave wide receiver corps presents intrigue, but somewhat like Duke, it lost a lot of production from last season. Add in a new quarterback in Houston transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion, and this Tulane offense is interesting.

In the Blue Devils' first depth chart release ahead of Week 1, Flowers OR Callahan and Loud were listed as the starting cornerbacks. Pellicciotta was listed as the starting free safety, and Stone was the starting ROVER.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary could certainly be a unit that operates in rotation throughout the year, but it will be very interesting to see how it gels right away. I am certainly confident in the talent, but it's always tough to truly gauge a unit before it actually gets on the field.

Above all, the potential is there for the Blue Devils to take a step forward from 2025 with the secondary.