2 Glaring Concerns That Will Impact Duke Throughout 2026 Season

The Duke Blue Devils will begin their 2026 season this Saturday against Tulane at 3:30 pm ET. This is the first campaign Duke will enter defending an ACC title in over 30 years.

It's been difficult to gauge this Blue Devils team throughout the offseason, given the many new faces expected to take on fairly significant roles. Head coach Manny Diaz brought back a few big-time contributors, such as running back Nate Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley, but much remains unknown.

Duke released its first depth chart on Monday, and there were certainly some intriguing moves to take away from it. There have been two clear positions of concern throughout the offseason, and they could definitely remain that way through the regular season.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who Are the Key Contributors at Wide Receiver?

The wide receiver room is the biggest question mark on the roster, with Duke's top three receivers from last season gone. Despite the possibility that many players are competing for significant roles, there is certainly talent at the position.

In the Blue Devils' first depth chart, Jayden Moore OR Kavon Simmons, Jonah Burton OR Javen Nicholas, and Jared Richardson are the three starting wide receivers. I expect Richardson to be the top wideout for the Blue Devils in 2026, but the second and third spots could definitely shift.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be a surprise for Nicholas not to see consistent time on the field, but guys like Jaivon Solomon, Moore, Simmons, Burton, and Jamien Little all feel in the mix to earn time.

Now, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. If Richardson can establish himself as the team's clear WR1, having a rotation of solid contributors could be beneficial. It felt like the first depth chart at the wide receiver position could've gone in a bunch of different ways upon its release, and there could be lots of movement within the unit this year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary Could Be in Flux

Diaz acknowledged early in camp that the secondary room was wide open.

"I think you can see even just from today that there's a sense of purpose," Diaz said. "Right, every time that ball's in the air from our secondary. There are no jobs claimed in the secondary. So everybody understands that every time there's a ball thrown, someone's got a chance to earn playing time this year."

At the cornerback spots, Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers OR returner Landan Callahan, and Montana transfer Kyon Loud were listed as the starters. Returner Kimari Robinson was slotted behind Loud.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the safety spots, Andrew Pellicciotta was listed as the starting free safety, and DaShawn Stone was the starter at ROVER, with North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young behind Stone.

Similar to the receiver spots, Diaz and Jonathan Patke could use a rotation at both corner and safety throughout the year, as the unit boasts lots of depth. Again, this "concern" isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it is worth noting that there could be shifts at the positions throughout the regular season.