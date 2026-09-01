2 Glaring Concerns That Will Impact Duke Throughout 2026 Season
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils will begin their 2026 season this Saturday against Tulane at 3:30 pm ET. This is the first campaign Duke will enter defending an ACC title in over 30 years.
It's been difficult to gauge this Blue Devils team throughout the offseason, given the many new faces expected to take on fairly significant roles. Head coach Manny Diaz brought back a few big-time contributors, such as running back Nate Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley, but much remains unknown.
Duke released its first depth chart on Monday, and there were certainly some intriguing moves to take away from it. There have been two clear positions of concern throughout the offseason, and they could definitely remain that way through the regular season.
Who Are the Key Contributors at Wide Receiver?
The wide receiver room is the biggest question mark on the roster, with Duke's top three receivers from last season gone. Despite the possibility that many players are competing for significant roles, there is certainly talent at the position.
In the Blue Devils' first depth chart, Jayden Moore OR Kavon Simmons, Jonah Burton OR Javen Nicholas, and Jared Richardson are the three starting wide receivers. I expect Richardson to be the top wideout for the Blue Devils in 2026, but the second and third spots could definitely shift.
It would be a surprise for Nicholas not to see consistent time on the field, but guys like Jaivon Solomon, Moore, Simmons, Burton, and Jamien Little all feel in the mix to earn time.
Now, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. If Richardson can establish himself as the team's clear WR1, having a rotation of solid contributors could be beneficial. It felt like the first depth chart at the wide receiver position could've gone in a bunch of different ways upon its release, and there could be lots of movement within the unit this year.
Secondary Could Be in Flux
Diaz acknowledged early in camp that the secondary room was wide open.
"I think you can see even just from today that there's a sense of purpose," Diaz said. "Right, every time that ball's in the air from our secondary. There are no jobs claimed in the secondary. So everybody understands that every time there's a ball thrown, someone's got a chance to earn playing time this year."
At the cornerback spots, Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers OR returner Landan Callahan, and Montana transfer Kyon Loud were listed as the starters. Returner Kimari Robinson was slotted behind Loud.
At the safety spots, Andrew Pellicciotta was listed as the starting free safety, and DaShawn Stone was the starter at ROVER, with North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young behind Stone.
Similar to the receiver spots, Diaz and Jonathan Patke could use a rotation at both corner and safety throughout the year, as the unit boasts lots of depth. Again, this "concern" isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it is worth noting that there could be shifts at the positions throughout the regular season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine