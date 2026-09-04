What Duke DC Jonathan Patke 'Looking Forward To' From Secondary

The Duke football program will kick off the 2026 regular season against Tulane tomorrow at Wallace Wade Stadium.

This is the first on-field look fans will get at a Blue Devils squad that has been littered with question marks throughout the summer and fall camp. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff brought in quality transfers and brought back some key pieces, but several positions feel uncertain heading into Week 1.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One position we have discussed extensively throughout the summer is cornerback, and really the secondary altogether. After the Blue Devils lost several key contributors, including cornerback Chandler Rivers and safety Caleb Weaver, the position was wide open entering camp.

Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke is excited to see his unit on the field.

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke DC Jonathan Patke Antsy To See Secondary on Field

When the Blue Devils opened fall camp, Diaz said that there were "no jobs claimed" in the secondary. Now that we have gotten a look at Duke's first depth chart, which seemingly reveals who earned the bigger roles to begin the regular season, we can better see what that room could look like.

Now, there's a good chance that both the cornerback and safety positions rotate personnel throughout the season. Obviously, the first depth chart of 2026 doesn't reveal the entire storyline for the season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the Blue Devils' Week 1 bout with the Green Wave, Patke highlighted what he's looking to see from his secondary.

"Really, I'm looking forward to some of these transfer DBs," Patke said. "And, you know, practice is one thing, but putting them under the lights or in the stadium, and see how they play. But, I like their urgency, I like the way they compete. You know, they're taking coaching. So, I'm excited about those guys."

Sep 14, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (12) tries to intercept a pass to Eastern Illinois Panthers wide receiver Terrance Gipson (1) Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (12) during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who Duke Brought In

At cornerback, the Blue Devils returned Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan. They also brought in transfers Kyon Loud (Montana), Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky), and Evan Smith (Northwestern).

In the Blue Devils' first depth chart, Loud was listed as a starter over Robinson, and Flowers OR Callahan was listed as the starter at the other CB spot.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a bit interesting to see the two transfers climb to starting spots, potentially over the returners, but again, cornerback should be a rotating position for the Blue Devils throughout the year. Still, they will be a crucial part of a defense looking to vastly improve on its 2025 production.

Last season, Duke ranked 15th in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game (276.8), eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (21), and last in total passing yards allowed (3,875).