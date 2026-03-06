The Duke Blue Devils have been arguably the best team in college basketball this season. The Blue Devils enter the matchup with a 28-2 record and hold the No. 1 ranking in the country. Their only losses have come against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden and against the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball in Chapel Hill.

Now Duke has an opportunity for revenge after North Carolina’s 71-68 win on a last-second shot by Seth Trimble in the first meeting.

In the Blue Devils’ most recent game against the NC State Wolfpack, Duke secured its second straight ACC regular-season title with a dominant performance.

Boozer once again led the way with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from the free throw line. While Boozer delivered another strong performance, Dame Sarr was one of the most impactful players on the floor.

Sarr finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Although he did not record a steal or block, his perimeter defense was impressive as he pressured ball handlers the full length of the court.

Now Duke returns home for a rematch against its biggest rival. North Carolina rallied to defeat the Blue Devils 71-68 in the first meeting. If Duke wants to earn revenge, three players will be especially important.

Cameron Boozer

In the first matchup against North Carolina, Boozer was Duke’s most effective player. He finished with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range while adding 11 rebounds.

Boozer did commit four turnovers and got into early foul trouble, but he managed to stay on the floor for most of the second half. With Caleb Wilson still not cleared to play, Boozer has an opportunity to dominate the interior and control the paint.

Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba had a game he would likely prefer to forget in the first matchup. He played just 16 minutes and finished with four points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field before fouling out with about six minutes to go in the second half.

Once Ngongba left the game, the paint opened up for North Carolina, which helped fuel the Tar Heels’ comeback. If Ngongba can stay out of foul trouble in the rematch, he could provide Duke with the interior presence needed to control the game.

Isaiah Evans

Evans has been playing very well in recent games. Since the first matchup against North Carolina, he has shot over 50 percent from the field four times and 50 percent or better from three-point range in four games as well.

However, Evans has also had some inconsistent performances, including games where he shot below 30 percent from the field. In the first meeting against North Carolina, Evans finished 4-of-14 from the field and 1-of-4 from three-point range for 11 points.

If Evans can find his rhythm from the perimeter, it will help create space for Boozer and Ngongba in the paint. Strong outside shooting could also allow Evans to attack the basket more effectively off the dribble.

This rivalry game against North Carolina comes down to execution in key moments. If Boozer controls the paint, Ngongba avoids foul trouble, and Evans provides consistent perimeter scoring, Duke will have a strong opportunity to avenge its earlier loss and strengthen its position heading into postseason play.