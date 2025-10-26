First Look At Duke's Trip To Clemson
A second bye week in the span of three weeks isn't ideal for the Blue Devils. On the bright side, Duke will be as healthy and as fresh as possible headed into a road trip to face Clemson.
Sitting at 4-3 on the season, Duke's lone loss in conference play to Georgia Tech still gives them a chance to make some noise and reach the conference title game. It means they need to win out, given the lack of margin for error in the ACC.
That path starts this week at Clemson, which has fallen off the radar after entering the season with national championship aspirations. Instead, Dabo Swinney's group has created on both sides of the ball and fallen to 3-4, already with three losses against the ACC.
The Tigers and Blue Devils last met in the 2023 season-opener in Durham. Former Blue Devils' quarterback Riley Leonard guided Duke to an upset over No. 9 Clemson, winning 28-7. This time around, it wouldn't be a big upset, but it's a vital game to have for both sides.
How Clemson and Duke Match Up
Quarterback Cade Klubnik's experience made him a Heisman hopeful coming into the season. However, he's thrown just 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, as the Tigers' offense has managed just 29 points per game.
Klubnik isn't a certainty to play yet, as he missed Clemson's previous game against SMU with an ankle injury. Backup Christopher Vizzina started and played well, throwing for 317 yards and three scores. The Tigers do seem hopeful, however, that Klubnik will return on Saturday.
The Tigers have come out on top in only one of their four home games this season, defeating Troy in an unexpected nail-biter. They've dropped games to LSU, Syracuse and SMU at home, making this a less daunting road trip for the Blue Devils than initially perceived.
That doesn't mean Duke should overlook the Tigers, however. The secondary, outside of corner Chandler Rivers, has struggled to slow down opposing passing games, allowing 260.8 yards a game through the air. Opposing quarterbacks are also completing 67.4% of passes this season against the Blue Devils, and a veteran like Klubnik should have success.
Even with Rivers patrolling half the field, Clemson has several talented receivers to space out the Duke defense. Antonio Williams has served as the top receiver since missing the start of the season with an injury. Meanwhile, Bryant Wesco Jr. leads the team with 537 yards and six touchdowns.
Darian Mensah and the Duke passing game will face a stiff test against the Tigers secondary, led by NFL Draft prospect Avieon Terrell, and safety Ricardo Jones, who has three interceptions. The Tigers allow 225.8 passing yards per game, third-fewest in the ACC.
Mensah has been leaned on a lot this season to keep the chains moving. His top target, receiver Cooper Barkate could be moving between a perimeter position and the slot to avoid Terrell. Barkate is coming off a career-day, when he made 13 catches for 172 yards against the Yellow Jackets.
Clemson also features NFL talent along the defensive line with projected first-round picks T.J. Parker and Peter Woods. They've spearheaded a unit allowing just 3.7 yards per carry.
Truthfully, when you look at the numbers, Clemson doesn't appear to be a four-loss team on paper. However, slow starts offensively and costly mistakes late in games have doomed them this season. For Duke, a fast start is key, which they had last week before an ill-timed fumble in the red zone.
It's tough to tell if Swinney's seat at Clemson is warm at all, but regardless, this is a game he and the Tigers desperately need to win. It's a dire spot for Duke as well, meaning both teams could empty the bag of tricks this week as they both come off of byes. We'll see how it all plays out o
