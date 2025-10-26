First Look At Duke's Trip To Clemson

Blue Devil Country

The Blue Devils will try to get back on track and stay in the hunt for the ACC crown this week at Clemson.

Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) catches a pass near Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
A second bye week in the span of three weeks isn't ideal for the Blue Devils. On the bright side, Duke will be as healthy and as fresh as possible headed into a road trip to face Clemson.

Sitting at 4-3 on the season, Duke's lone loss in conference play to Georgia Tech still gives them a chance to make some noise and reach the conference title game. It means they need to win out, given the lack of margin for error in the ACC.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

That path starts this week at Clemson, which has fallen off the radar after entering the season with national championship aspirations. Instead, Dabo Swinney's group has created on both sides of the ball and fallen to 3-4, already with three losses against the ACC.

The Tigers and Blue Devils last met in the 2023 season-opener in Durham. Former Blue Devils' quarterback Riley Leonard guided Duke to an upset over No. 9 Clemson, winning 28-7. This time around, it wouldn't be a big upset, but it's a vital game to have for both sides.

How Clemson and Duke Match Up

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quarterback Cade Klubnik's experience made him a Heisman hopeful coming into the season. However, he's thrown just 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, as the Tigers' offense has managed just 29 points per game.

Klubnik isn't a certainty to play yet, as he missed Clemson's previous game against SMU with an ankle injury. Backup Christopher Vizzina started and played well, throwing for 317 yards and three scores. The Tigers do seem hopeful, however, that Klubnik will return on Saturday.

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney prepares to run on the field with his team before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tigers have come out on top in only one of their four home games this season, defeating Troy in an unexpected nail-biter. They've dropped games to LSU, Syracuse and SMU at home, making this a less daunting road trip for the Blue Devils than initially perceived.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

That doesn't mean Duke should overlook the Tigers, however. The secondary, outside of corner Chandler Rivers, has struggled to slow down opposing passing games, allowing 260.8 yards a game through the air. Opposing quarterbacks are also completing 67.4% of passes this season against the Blue Devils, and a veteran like Klubnik should have success.

Even with Rivers patrolling half the field, Clemson has several talented receivers to space out the Duke defense. Antonio Williams has served as the top receiver since missing the start of the season with an injury. Meanwhile, Bryant Wesco Jr. leads the team with 537 yards and six touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) runs with the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Darian Mensah and the Duke passing game will face a stiff test against the Tigers secondary, led by NFL Draft prospect Avieon Terrell, and safety Ricardo Jones, who has three interceptions. The Tigers allow 225.8 passing yards per game, third-fewest in the ACC.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Mensah has been leaned on a lot this season to keep the chains moving. His top target, receiver Cooper Barkate could be moving between a perimeter position and the slot to avoid Terrell. Barkate is coming off a career-day, when he made 13 catches for 172 yards against the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson also features NFL talent along the defensive line with projected first-round picks T.J. Parker and Peter Woods. They've spearheaded a unit allowing just 3.7 yards per carry.

Clemson defensive lineman T.J. Parker (12) reacts with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) after sacking Florida Atlantic quarterback Daniel Richardson (10) during the second quarter Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard- staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Truthfully, when you look at the numbers, Clemson doesn't appear to be a four-loss team on paper. However, slow starts offensively and costly mistakes late in games have doomed them this season. For Duke, a fast start is key, which they had last week before an ill-timed fumble in the red zone.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It's tough to tell if Swinney's seat at Clemson is warm at all, but regardless, this is a game he and the Tigers desperately need to win. It's a dire spot for Duke as well, meaning both teams could empty the bag of tricks this week as they both come off of byes.

