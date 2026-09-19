5 Key Duke Football Players To Watch Against Stanford
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils return to Durham with a chance to improve to 3-0 as they host the Stanford Cardinal for their first ACC competition of the season.
Duke is coming off a big win against Illinois after another phenomenal performance from running back Nate Sheppard and key fourth-quarter plays on defense. This week, the Blue Devils face a challenge from Stanford quarterback Davis Warren and the Cardinal passing game. Let’s look at five key players from Duke to watch on Saturday.
Preston Watson, Defensive Tackle
I need to see more from Watson as a pass rusher this weekend—he has only one pressure in two weeks this season and has become more of an afterthought and liability in that regard. Stanford quarterback Davis Warren is a mobile passer who can disrupt defenses with his athleticism, especially with a decent passing game from the Cardinal so far. Watson has a chance to make an impact against this Stanford front, and his ability to play contain from defensive tackle helps.
Jonah Burton, Wide Receiver
The former Baylor pass-catcher has been a lovely surprise to start the season as the Blue Devils' leading receiver through two games. Burton has shown excellent ball-tracking skills and can create after the catch thanks to his bulky frame, vision, and balance as a runner. Against the Cardinal, look for Burton to remain a featured piece of Duke’s passing game as they try to get quarterback Walker Eget going.
Luke Mergott, Linebacker
Last week, it felt like Mergott struggled in his run fits at times and took bad angles downhill to the ball carrier, and for a player who is arguably the best defender on the roster, this is not an ideal game to have. However, it is early in the season, as Duke’s star linebacker has a chance to rebound against a Stanford rushing attack that has been anything but, with the team’s leading rusher having only 126 yards in two weeks. We’ll see if this holds on Saturday in Durham.
Bryce Davis, Defensive End
Back to Warren— the priority for the Blue Devils' defense will likely be containment over attacking rushes on the Cardinal passer. This is a good sign for Duke, though, as sophomore Davis has a chance to revitalize himself after a tough game against Illinois. Davis’ athleticism for the position matches Warren’s mobility, making it critical to seal the edges and maintain containment integrity.
Nate Sheppard, Running Back
It seems cliché to add him here, but Nate Sheppard is the best player on the team facing a defense that may not have many answers against Duke’s run-blocking. This is another opportunity for the Blue Devils star running back to add yet another monster performance to his resume. Within a few weeks, we could be having serious conversations about Sheppard being one of the better players in the entire country.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft