5 Key Duke Football Players To Watch Against Stanford

The Duke Blue Devils return to Durham with a chance to improve to 3-0 as they host the Stanford Cardinal for their first ACC competition of the season.

Duke is coming off a big win against Illinois after another phenomenal performance from running back Nate Sheppard and key fourth-quarter plays on defense. This week, the Blue Devils face a challenge from Stanford quarterback Davis Warren and the Cardinal passing game. Let’s look at five key players from Duke to watch on Saturday.

Preston Watson, Defensive Tackle

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) tries to elude the tackle of Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I need to see more from Watson as a pass rusher this weekend—he has only one pressure in two weeks this season and has become more of an afterthought and liability in that regard. Stanford quarterback Davis Warren is a mobile passer who can disrupt defenses with his athleticism, especially with a decent passing game from the Cardinal so far. Watson has a chance to make an impact against this Stanford front, and his ability to play contain from defensive tackle helps.

Jonah Burton, Wide Receiver

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) runs the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) and defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Baylor pass-catcher has been a lovely surprise to start the season as the Blue Devils' leading receiver through two games. Burton has shown excellent ball-tracking skills and can create after the catch thanks to his bulky frame, vision, and balance as a runner. Against the Cardinal, look for Burton to remain a featured piece of Duke’s passing game as they try to get quarterback Walker Eget going.

Luke Mergott, Linebacker

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, it felt like Mergott struggled in his run fits at times and took bad angles downhill to the ball carrier, and for a player who is arguably the best defender on the roster, this is not an ideal game to have. However, it is early in the season, as Duke’s star linebacker has a chance to rebound against a Stanford rushing attack that has been anything but, with the team’s leading rusher having only 126 yards in two weeks. We’ll see if this holds on Saturday in Durham.

Bryce Davis, Defensive End

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back to Warren— the priority for the Blue Devils' defense will likely be containment over attacking rushes on the Cardinal passer. This is a good sign for Duke, though, as sophomore Davis has a chance to revitalize himself after a tough game against Illinois. Davis’ athleticism for the position matches Warren’s mobility, making it critical to seal the edges and maintain containment integrity.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems cliché to add him here, but Nate Sheppard is the best player on the team facing a defense that may not have many answers against Duke’s run-blocking. This is another opportunity for the Blue Devils star running back to add yet another monster performance to his resume. Within a few weeks, we could be having serious conversations about Sheppard being one of the better players in the entire country.