Duke Football Must Get Proficient Play From Key Defensive Backs

Duke football is at the height of their powers after winning the ACC Championship for the first time in over three decades. Head coach Manny Diaz has the program heading in the right direction as they look to repeat as conference champions for the first time since 1989.

To do this, Diaz will have to overcome a difficult offseason that saw the sudden departure of key starters via the transfer portal at the 11th hour and losses of players currently on NFL rosters. Duke's depth and overall talent will be tested for the first time during Diaz's tenure, which means certain position groups must step up in 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Offensively, it is the entire unit across the board, especially true sophomore running back Nate Sheppard. However, defensively, it is their secondary, specifically the cornerbacks, who are key to the play on this side of the football.

Duke's Cornerbacks Must Overcome Loss of All-ACC Starter

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers was the gold standard at cornerback for the Blue Devils for four seasons in Durham, earning All-ACC honors twice, including a spot on the All-American team. He became a fixture of the program under Diaz and his predecessor, Mike Elko. After being drafted in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens, Rivers leaves a hole at cornerback , forcing Diaz to test the depth at the position this upcoming season.

Replacing him is a combination of redshirt sophomore Landan Callahan, redshirt junior Kimari Robinson, and Montana transfer Kyon Loud. These veterans have flashed talent to make up for the loss of such a unicorn within the program. Loud might be the most intriguing of the three, with what I've seen on tape during his time in the frozen tundra that is the state of Montana.

Cornerback Could Quickly Become Strength for Blue Devils

Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) scores a touchdown against Middle Tennessee during the MTSU Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robinson is the best defender in the room, with an impressive closing burst to the football and the football intelligence that matches well with his instincts in zone coverage. He'll be paired with plenty of No. 1 cornerbacks, while Callahan could be a sleeping giant on the other side. Not to mention at nickelback, Stanford standout Che Ojarikre and redshirt sophomore Kaleb Lanier will be tested plenty by the most dynamic pass-catchers on the field on any given week.

The potential is there from this Duke cornerback group to become a strength in the secondary, providing defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke with reliability on the perimeter and inside. The Blue Devils must get proficient play from this area, or it could be a long season in the defensive backfield.