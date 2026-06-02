Ranking Duke Football Players With Highest 2026 Ceiling

The Duke Blue Devils lost a pair of dynamic players on their offense this offseason with the transfer departures of quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. However, they have been able to recoup that talent with roster mainstays and transfer portal additions who could help change the narrative of Duke's offense in 2026.

To have success in 2026, the Blue Devils must get the best out of their offensive skill positions at running back, tight end, and wide receiver. I ranked the top four skill players with the highest ceilings in head coach Manny Diaz's offense heading into the season. Let's take a closer look at this list.

No. 4 — Jared Richardson, Wide Receiver

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richardson is coming off a 1,000-yard season in the Ivy League for Penn, where he showcased his frequency of getting open against opposing defenses with great route running skills, hands to win the catch point almost religiously, and enough athleticism to create after the catch. It is hard to ignore the type of impact Richardson could provide in his first season at Duke, as the X-receiver in the offense will look to match his production last year at a much higher level of the sport.

No. 3 — Jeremiah Hasley, Tight End

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) tackles Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While Hasley might be the third player on this list, he is far from someone who lacks a high ceiling. If we're talking about his position across the ACC and college football landscape, his potential is sky-high, which isn't bad for someone who started his career at linebacker and is still learning the position. With six touchdowns last season and a wealth of examples on tape of him creating large lanes for the next player on this list, Hasley's ceiling is incredible to think of.

No. 2 — Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs downfield during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Another monster season from the true sophomore, and Duke may have to fork over some big money to keep him around Durham for his junior season. Sheppard's freshman year continues to fly under the radar nationally after rushing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing a talented skill set that makes him the Blue Devils best player heading into the year. His ceiling is high enough to become one of the top tailbacks in the country, but it is not high enough to be No. 1 on this list.

No. 1 — Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Ethan Johnson (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As I've written about for Duke Blue Devils On SI, Nicholas is a player I'm quite high on this upcoming season. The former LSU and Charlotte transfer has undeniable explosiveness and playmaking ability in space that could be special in offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's system, and is ridiculously talented as a former 4-star recruit with the toolkit to develop into a potential star in Duke's offense. Speed always kills, and Nicholas has the dynamic ability to be great in Durham.